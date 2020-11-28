San Francisco, San Mateo counties move to purple tier

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco and San Mateo counties are moving backward to the most restrictive purple tier.

The state is saying it’s necessary based on the data that is coming in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco will enter the purple tier tomorrow at noon, according to Mayor London Breed on Twitter.

Non-essential indoor activities including indoor gyms, theaters, worship, museums must suspend operations or reduce their capacity.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties will also be under the state’s overnight curfew starting Monday, Nov. 30th from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 21.

London Breed said that “This is the most aggressive surge SF has seen to date.”

Many California counties rolled back into more restrictive tiers last Monday.

Marin County is the last Bay Area county in the red tier.

More information about San Francisco’s reopening can be found here.

