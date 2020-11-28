San Francisco, San Mateo counties move to purple tier

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco and San Mateo counties are moving backward to the most restrictive purple tier.

The state is saying it’s necessary based on the data that is coming in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco will enter the purple tier tomorrow at noon, according to Mayor London Breed on Twitter.

Beginning tomorrow, November 29th at noon, San Francisco will roll back or reduce capacity of certain activities to conform with the State's requirements. pic.twitter.com/69qfmTIrJu — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

Non-essential indoor activities including indoor gyms, theaters, worship, museums must suspend operations or reduce their capacity.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties will also be under the state’s overnight curfew starting Monday, Nov. 30th from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 21.

Outdoor dining, indoor retail, indoor personal services, outdoor fitness & limited indoor 1-on-1 personal training at gyms or fitness centers may continue.



Outdoor playgrounds, skate parks w/ limited capacity, batting cages, mini golf, outdoor zoos, & museums may remain open. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

BREAKING: #SanMateoCounty to Purple Tier, state's most restrictive #COVID19 rules. New stay-at-home order—prohibiting residents from leaving homes 10PM-5AM to gather w/ other households—also takes effect: https://t.co/CXQtkO0P1X pic.twitter.com/JRjWHQnL6P — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) November 28, 2020

London Breed said that “This is the most aggressive surge SF has seen to date.”

This is the most aggressive surge SF has seen to date. We're currently averaging 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November.



For the week of November 16th, we had 768 diagnosed cases compared to 217 diagnosed cases the week of October 12th. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020

Many California counties rolled back into more restrictive tiers last Monday.

Marin County is the last Bay Area county in the red tier.

More information about San Francisco’s reopening can be found here.

