San Francisco school board adjourns meeting without taking up teacher cuts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School Board adjourned Tuesday night’s meeting without taking up the issue of potential teacher cuts.

The problem could come from a potential violation of the Brown Act. One of the speakers during public comment mentioned that the district did not post a link to the agenda within the proper time limit before Tuesday’s meeting.

School board president Gabriela López adjourned the meeting and will continue the rest of the agenda on Thursday, which will give more time for people to review the agenda and to be in compliance with the Brown Act.

The agenda item that was talked about involves some 400 teachers that could be cut from the district as part of the district’s $125-million budget deficit for the upcoming school year.

For the last few months, KRON4 has been telling you about the district’s money problems due to declining enrollment but continuing to spend at high levels.

In December, the board passed a plan that called for millions of dollars in cuts to student programs and jobs.

Without the plan, the district was at risk of being taken over by the state of California. Some of the teachers have already received notifications about the cuts.

On Tuesday, United Educators of San Francisco, the union representing teachers, say students need more, not less.

This is the first school board meeting since last week’s recall election in which three board members were recalled by voters.

One of those recalled members, former Vice President Faauuga Moliga resigned from the board immediately, leaving the board currently with six members.