SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new collective bargaining agreement has been approved by the San Francisco Board of Education on Tuesday night.

The agreement between the San Francisco Unified School District and the United Educator of San Francisco is set to expire on June 30, 2023.

It replaces the current agreement which expired last year on June 30.

This agreement will help stabilize staffing within the district and create recruitment and retention incentives.

Teachers and paraeducators will get two bonuses of $2,000 this year.

Daily rates will also increase for substitute teachers and paraeducators.

A release issued from the school district stated that sabbaticals will be suspended for this upcoming school year from 2022-2023. It will be limited the following year to reduce teacher vacancies.

An additional preparation period will be suspended for 2022-2023 for teachers who have Advanced Placement high school courses. Officials say this will not impact the number of courses offered.

For more details on the agreement, visit SFUSD’s Labor Relations page.