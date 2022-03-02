SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the number of students in the San Francisco Unified School District continues to decline, budgets tighten and staff must also be reduced.

That’s why the school board has agreed to send out layoff notices, which could send as many as 150 classroom teachers counselors and social workers packing.

“We’re facing a large structural deficit due to declining enrollment and we are worried at the end of the year we will have more employees than we have positions for,” Kristin Bijur said.

Kristin Bijur is Chief of Human Resources for the district.

“We could not be more unhappy about it to tell you the truth, I lead a department that is responsible for recruiting and hiring people the last thing I want to do is lay anybody off, especially those we have worked so hard to recruit and hire,” Bijur said.

“Our members are pushing back they are protesting and having rallies, doing everything possible to push back against what seems to be the easiest solution which is cutting the classroom,” Frank Lara, the executive vice president of United Educators of San Francisco, said.

But teachers object instead they want the school board to layoff more than the 71 administrators who are also on the chopping block.

“What we are saying is why is this over-bloated area not prioritized over the cuts to classrooms,” Lara said.

The district also proposed the possible elimination of 47 teachers aides but the board rejected that. Ultimately, the district is hopeful those who will receive layoff notices this month, will be able to stay on.

“I am hoping with all of my heart we never have to lay anybody off that we have enough retire or move or resign for any reason that we will have enough vacancies,” Bijur said.

Now those layoff notices will go out this month, final decisions will be made in May.