San Francisco school board member under fire over past anti-Asian tweets speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are growing calls for the vice president of the San Francisco Unified School Board District to resign and apologize after a series of old tweets resurfaced, showing what appears to be biases against the Asian American community.

In 2016, Allison Collins reportedly wrote several tweets accusing Asian Americans of using white supremacy to get ahead of their Black colleagues.

She also allegedly used a racial slur.

On Saturday Collins released a statement on her personal blog, saying in part “a number of tweets and social media posts I made in 2016 have recently been highlighted. They have been taken out of context, both of that specific moment and the nuance of the conversation that took place.”

Collins added “but whether my tweets are being taken out of context or not, only one thing matters right now, and that is the pain our Asian American brothers and sisters and siblings are experiencing. Words have meaning and impact.”

The only Chinese American member of the school board, Jenny Lam, released a statement saying “Among our students, 40% are Asian American and Pacific Islander. Collins must address her racist comments. Instead, her refusal to apologize takes time and energy away from our work at the distict.”

She goes on to all for Collins’ resignation.

Mayor London Breed spoke about the issue while attending an anti-Asian hate rally Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, several San Francisco supervisors are also calling for Collins to step down.