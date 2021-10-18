San Francisco school board members face recall election

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco school board recall election has an official date – Feb. 15, 2022.

On Monday, the San Francisco Department of Elections announced it had certified three petitions seeking a special election to recall three Board of Education Commissioners: President Gabriela Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga, and Commissioner Allison Collins.

Board President Gabriela Lopez (left), Vice President Faauuga Moliga (center), Commissioner Alison M. Collins (right)

If the recall election is successful, the three commissioners would be replaced by mayoral appointees.

The special recall election will cost the district about $8 million, the United Educators of San Francisco said in a statement.

According to the UESF, “educators and parents oppose the recall calling it a distraction that takes away valuable resources from our students and classrooms.”

“The central issue here is not the individual commissioners themselves. This is about the voice of our parents and our communities. The recall undermines the voices of parents and voters about who should represent them on the Board of Education. It makes the mayor the sole decision-maker about who should sit on the board. Parents and voters want a school board that answers to them, not unelected appointees that answer to City Hall,” said UESF President Cassondra Curiel.

The group trying to recall the three board members, “Recall SF School Board, launched back in February of 2021 after the San Francisco Unified School District announced they would not be bringing back middle and high school students during the 2020-21 school year.