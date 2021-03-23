San Francisco school board members move to remove Vice President over racist tweets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco school board members will move forward to remove Vice President Alison Collins from the board and other committee positions in a special meeting later this week.

This comes after derogatory tweets Collins made in 2016 recently resurfaced.

On Tuesday night, the school board held a regular meeting where we heard an apology from Collins for the first time.

Despite this apology, Collins still made no suggestion of plans to step down from her position.

That’s why two other school board members plan to introduce a resolution at Thursday’s special meeting, calling for Collins to be stripped of her titles.

The San Francisco School Board met on Tuesday for the first time since derogatory tweets resurfaced from the board’s vice president, Alison Collins.

While Collins gave no indication of plans to resign, she made a public apology.

“I’d like to reemphasize my sincere and heartfelt apologies and I’m currently engaging with my colleagues and working with the community for the good of all children in our district,” Collins said.

Fellow school board member Jenny Lam called for Collins to make this apology several days ago and stands behind demands for Collins to resign.

“I am not alone when I say I don’t have confidence in Commissioner Collins’s ability to fairly govern a school district that is almost half API with no bias. Restorative justice begins by acknowledging the harm and making the intentional effort to connect with those in the community that has been harmed,” Lam said.

Lam and board member Moliga will introduce a resolution at a special meeting on Thursday, calling for Collins to be stripped of her VP position and committee assignments.

This comes after a series of Collins’ tweets aimed at Asian Americans made back 2016 reemerged.

From those tweets, she writes:

“I grew up in mostly Asian Am schools and know this experience all too well. Many Asian Am. believe they benefit from the “model minority.”

“Commissioner Collin’s words undermine the labor of communities and our students to dismantle it and it is especially harmful. Words matter,” Lam said.

It was a huge turnout at that virtual meeting tonight. 1,000 people signed on in hopes of speaking out about these tweets during public comment.

Unfortunately, though not everyone was able to speak and many parents and community members felt silenced by the board President Gabriela Lopez for limited time and not splitting the comments up by who was for and against VP Collins.