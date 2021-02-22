San Francisco school board pauses renaming to focus on reopening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The plan to rename 44 schools in San Francisco is now officially on hold.

The board of education is now focusing on reopening efforts only.

Board president, Gabriela Lopez announced their intentions Sunday on Twitter:

“This is the last time I’ll comment publicly on renaming until schools are reopened,” her statement began. “There have been many distracting public debates as we’ve been working to reopen our schools. School renaming has been one of them.”

I want to make sure as many people as possible can see my statement about the board’s focus on reopening our schools. pic.twitter.com/8aJvMdNNPT — Madam President, Gabriela López (@lopez4schools) February 22, 2021

Lopez also says the board is working with city partners to get vaccinations, testing and other resources needed to reopen, and that the board will not be discussing the renaming of schools until this is done.

This is something Mayor London Breed has been requesting for weeks.

Before Lopez’s announcement, the mayor wrote on Twitter that other school districts have safely reopened.

“Other districts have safely reopened schools to in-person learning. San Francisco has among the lowest case rates in the country. Our private schools and Community Learning Hubs have operated safely for months. We should safely reopen public schools,” Breed tweeted.

Private schools in the city have operated safely for months as well.

Families for San Francisco also responded to the board’s announcement, saying they are glad the board acknowledged mistakes. But they also hope the school board repeals the renaming resolution entirely and gets historians involved to rename schools.