San Francisco school board to vote on layoff plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some of the hundreds of San Francisco educators who say they have received a layoff notice will speak out this morning ahead of tonight’s board of education vote on the district’s layoff plan.

The school district has sent out 400 preliminary layoff notices to teachers and staff.

United Educators of San Francisco, or UESF, is the main teacher’s union in San Francisco.

The president says they represent the hundreds of staff members who got the notices, some of whom have worked for the district for over 30 years, including paraeducators, community school coordinators and social workers.

UESF says no layoff notices were sent to district management staff – a department that has been expanded in the last decade.

The school board is voting on layoffs as it faces a $125 million budget shortfall for next school year.

The district is under pressure from the state to cut funding to cut millions of dollars or face a state takeover.

On the chopping block: millions in funding for individual schools, teacher and staff jobs, student programs, and administration services.

The district has 49,000 students – and enrollment drops every year.

This morning at 10am, the union, parents, teachers and staff will gather outside the school district office.

The school board meeting starts at 5pm, where a vote on the layoff plan will take place.