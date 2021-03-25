San Francisco school board votes to remove Alison Collins as Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Alison Collins has been stripped of her Vice President title and removed from all San Francisco Board of Education committees following controversy over racist tweets.

The Board of Education passed the no confidence resolution on Thursday in a special meeting.

The vote passed 5-2.

This comes after derogatory tweets Collins made in 2016 recently resurfaced.

On Tuesday night, the school board held a regular meeting where we heard an apology from Collins for the first time.

