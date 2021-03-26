San Francisco school board VP stripped of title after anti-Asian tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Education has voted to remove Vice President Alison Collins after racist tweets resurfaced from 2016.

The 5-2 vote happened late Thursday night.

The tweets are derogatory towards the Asian American community, compounding with the recent rise of anti-Asian violence in the Bay Area and around the country.

A virtual and public meeting was held on Tuesday with a huge turnout — 1,000 people had signed up to speak during public comment.

Not everyone got to speak, but one board member did say during the meeting that Collin’s words undermine the labor of communities and students.

Collins did publicly apologize but did not decide to step down from her position as vice president, prompting the special meeting in which the resolution passed to strip Collins of her VP title and remove her from all committees.

San Francisco school board member Jenny Lam said Collins’s public statements did not make up for the harmful tweets.

“When the social media comments resurfaced, what mattered most is that she is a leader and elected official and that she accept responsibility and atone for the trauma inflicted on the community for her words. And where as commissioner Collins has acknowledged that her words may have caused pain, her public statements to date have fallen short of sincere recognition of the harm she has caused … And she has not taken meaningful responsibility for her actions,” Lam said.

Collins has yet to make a statement on the vote. This story will be updated with her comments.