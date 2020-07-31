San Francisco school burglarized; $40,000 worth of damages reported

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In San Francisco, cleanup is underway at St. Thomas The Apostle School, after more than $40,000 in damages was left behind following a burglary.

It’s a major setback for students as the laptops were going to be loaned out to them for distance learning in the upcoming school year.

Damages show school supplies all over the floor, as well as the fencing over the windows broken.

Desks were rummaged through and cabinets were spotted open and off their hinges.

A total of 100 laptops were stolen and around $40,000 in damages was reported.

STA Cares launched a new fundraising effort to replace the missing items. You can learn more on their website here.

