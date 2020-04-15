San Francisco school district adds more meal pickup sites for parents, students

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Wednesday, a grab-and-go meal site will be set up at Longfellow Elementary School for families to come and get food in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This school and El Dorado Elementary School join a list of 17 other schools in the San Francisco Unified School District that have already been serving nutritious food.

These schools serve to-go meals that will last your child all week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, with additional pantry hours at some schools.

The student nutrition services ensures no child goes hungry during this time while schools are closed during the outbreak.

That’s three meals a day, with fresh fruit, vegetables, and milk.

No identification or proof of school enrollment is required.

Adults can even pickup meals for children without a child present.

Shelf-stable meals will also be available.

No one needs to enter the school building for pickup. There are sites that open up at each school participating.

Schools included are AP Giannini Middle School and 16 other schools.

>> Click here to view a full list of meal pickup sites.

Latest Stories: