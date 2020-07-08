San Francisco school district holding virtual town halls to develop plan for reopening schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you have a kiddo in the San Francisco Unified School District?
Officials are seeking public input to help develop a plan to reopen schools this fall.
The district will be holding several virtual town hall meetings, with the first scheduled for tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The link will be posted live on the district’s YouTube page about half an hour before it starts.
To learn more, click here.
