San Francisco school district to host COVID-19 vaccine site for staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Unified continues making progress towards reopening campuses.

School board commissioner Gabriela Lopez announced that more than 2,000 district employees have been vaccinated so far and that number is expected to grow this week.

Reminder that SFUSD will be hosting our very own vaccination site administering the 1500 Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for our staff.



Details:

– 555 Franklin St.

– 3/11-3/13, Thu-Sat from 9AM -4PM

– Appointment: https://t.co/6GUyM7DmZf — Madam President, Gabriela López (@lopez4schools) March 10, 2021

The district is hosting its own vaccination site this week where 1,500 Johnson and Johnson single-dose shots will be given to district employees.

The site will be held at the district office on Franklin Street. It will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment, CLICK HERE.