San Francisco school district to present plan to avoid state takeover

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District will unveil its plan to avoid a state takeover of its schools during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The district was at risk of a possible takeover due to a projected $125-million budget shortfall.

According to the district, cuts to a number of student programs and services are being proposed.

The district is also proposing changes to its student funding formula.

The meeting will begin on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

KRON4 will bring you updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News