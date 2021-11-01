San Francisco school district to present plan to avoid state takeover

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District will unveil its plan to avoid a state takeover of its schools during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The district was at risk of a possible takeover due to a projected $125-million budget shortfall.

According to the district, cuts to a number of student programs and services are being proposed.

The district is also proposing changes to its student funding formula.

The meeting will begin on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

KRON4 will bring you updates.