San Francisco schools on track to open in April

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Unified School District is on track to reopen select schools for in-person learning next month.

Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews and Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez made the announcement Friday that schools for the district’s youngest students will return starting April 12.

Before the end of April, other students will also be offered the in-person learning option.

The district reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union for students to return for nearly a full day, five days a week.

The plan includes elementary students to stay with their teachers.

Health and safety guidelines will be followed in the classrooms.

“This is an important step on our path to reopening schools. We continue to be committed to ensuring every student and family in the San Francisco United School District is receiving the support they need,” Board President Lopez said. “Whether it be parents and caregivers trying their best to support their children, or teachers working nonstop to support learning during a pandemic. We’re all in this together.”

The district says the goal is to ‘provide more options and opportunities for students to learn.’

Distance learning will remain in effect through the end of the school year in June.

“We are enthusiastic to share this progress and we also know that some students and families who want to return will not be able to at this time,” Superintendent Matthews said. “We recognize that distance learning is not ideal for most students and many families have struggled with a full year of distance learning. We truly wish we could reopen schools for everyone.”

The school district is also enacting a staff vaccination program. They are working to get vaccinations for all staff who are a part of in-person learning.

4,000 personalized vaccine access codes were sent to SFUSD staff this week.

More detailed information will be released on Monday in regards to health and safety measures required by the public health department.