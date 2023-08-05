(KRON) — The Michelin Guide recently awarded new stars to several Bay Area eateries, adding some extra sparkle to local restaurants.

Head Chef Peter Hemsley of Aphotic in San Francisco joins KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to share more about the seafood restaurant, located in the SoMa neighborhood, winning a Michelin star.

“Aptly named after the ocean’s sunless depths, this vast, tenebrous space is leagues away from the mundane, offering a rarefied pescatarian tasting menu that abounds with personality,” Michelin wrote.

For a complete list of other Bay Area restaurants that also won a Michelin star, click here.