SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City and County of San Francisco is searching for a member of the drag community to serve as the city’s first-ever drag laureate, according to a press release from the office of Mayor London Breed.

The winner of the 18-month term will receive a $55,000 stipend, the press release stated. A vetting committee, made up of representatives from several civic departments and community groups, will decide the winner.

“Drag artists have helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ rights and representation across our city, and they are a part of what makes our city so special,” Breed stated. “Investing in programs that continue their legacies and create opportunities for the next generation of drag performers to thrive help us to celebrate our city and this community. I want to thank the drag community, Human Rights Commission, and Public Library for their work, and I look forward to crowning San Francisco’s first Drag Laureate.”

There are several requirements for consideration, including being at least 21 years of age, residing in the city, having a fundamental knowledge of the city’s drag history, visible enthusiasm for the city, having a background in community activism, engagement and philanthropy, having an ability to organize and work collaboratively with people of various backgrounds.

“As a drag performer myself, I know the transformative nature of this art form, unlocking power through finding a voice as an artist and mobilizing our LGBTQI+ community as an activist,” Michael Nguyen, the former chair of the GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance, stated in the press release. “San Francisco has long been a place where queerdos have used drag as a platform to create international movements, from the International Imperial Court System and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. I am proud we are able to pay homage to our past, recognize a drag performer for their talents and impact, and build a future for even more drag activist spaces throughout San Francisco.”

Those who want to apply to become Drag Laureate need to apply by Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. here.