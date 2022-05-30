SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A bright, sunny Memorial Day may be masking what is happening in San Francisco. Cases of COVID-19 are surging again, with an average of 500 reported new cases per day and 98 people in the hospital, more than double where we were a month ago.

“There are two main groups that we’re seeing in the hospital right now,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF. “The bigger group is those that are unvaccinated. The second group is an older group who’s not received any boosters. And, of course, there are always a few immunocompromised individuals.”

While medical experts say that increase could continue following Memorial Day weekend, they are not overly worried.

“While there has been an uptick in hospitalizations, these patients are not ending up, by-and-large, in ICUs and certainly aren’t dying,” said George Rutherford, an epidemiology professor at UCSF. “So they tend to get cut off at the at the hospital Soon and which May well be a testament to some of the newer antiviral therapies like like paxlovid

Doctors said it is clear that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon.

“There’s way too much of this virus around,” Rutherford said. “It’s replicating way too frequently. It’s not going to go away. We’re not going to be able to put this back in the box. So returning to pre-COVID world is not a happening thing.”

But medical experts said that doesn’t mean retreating to your home and closing the door. It means assessing risk each day and taking steps to prevent infection and serious disease.

“Number one is to get up to date on vaccines, including boosters if you’re eligible, and that seems fair, kids” Chin-Hong said. “Number two is to carry a high-quality mask around with you. You bring it out when you feel that it’s a risky situation, indoors for ventilation, a lot of people. Number three is to use diagnostic tests more.”