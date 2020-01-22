San Francisco sees decrease in violent crimes: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In San Francisco, a new report shows a major decrease in violent crimes.

According to the city and the police department, there were 41 homicides last year – that’s the lowest since 1961.

The numbers also reveal decreases in rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

In addition to more police patrols, the department credits taking illegal guns off the street for the drop in crime rates.

Authorities said last year 96 firearms were seized.

Regarding car burglaries in San Francisco, there has been a 2% decrease for that crime in the last year.

