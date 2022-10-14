SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 34-year-old man who has stalked, sexually assaulted, and harassed at least 14 women around San Francisco was identified by police on Friday and remains at-large, investigators said.

The San Francisco Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office connected Bill Gene Hobbs with crimes committed against 14 women.

On Friday, a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for Hobbs on the following charges: felony false imprisonment, six counts of battery, two counts of assault, four counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery.

Anyone who sees Hobbs is urged to call 911. Police did not release any photos of the suspect.

Police wrote, “Beginning in September of 2022, a series of suspicious incidents directed towards women began occurring in San Francisco. In these incidents an unknown white male would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances towards them. In many of the cases, the suspect would inappropriately touch the victim. The suspect would then immediately flee the scene. Believing the incidents to be related, a joint investigation was launched by the SFPD Special Victims Unit and General Work Unit.”

Prosecutors from the Sexual Assault Unit worked closely with members of the San Francisco Police Department and interviewed victims.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, “I would like to thank the courageous women and men who came forward to share their stories and evidence with authorities so that we could build a case against Mr. Hobbs. Hobbs will be held accountable for the harassment and crimes he committed against women across San Francisco.”

This is an open and active investigation. If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.