San Francisco sets record-high min. temperature over Labor Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco set a new record in temperatures on Sunday during the Labor Day weekend heatwave.

Weather experts warned of a Bay Area heatwave a couple of days before the holiday weekend, and with it came multiple record-breaking temperatures.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said Monday that the city had a high minimum temperature of 71 degrees on Sunday — beating the 2004 record of 64 degrees. By 2:45 p.m., San Francisco hit a high of 100 degrees. The last time this happened was in September 2017.

The city of San Jose hit 103 degrees as of 1:55 p.m., breaking the previous daily record of 100 degrees set in 1923.

The National Weather Service also reported the city of Oakland hit 97 degrees at 1:30 p.m., breaking a previous record set in 1979 of 95 degrees.

This time of year doesn’t seem to be unusual for high heat in San Francisco, however. Most of the recently recorded highest temperatures were in September, according to a data compilation by currentresults.com.

Specifically, five out of ten of the most recent highest temperatures were reported in the month of September:

Date Max temp (Fahrenheit) 9/20/2018 83 degrees 9/01/2017 106 degrees 9/25/2016 92 degrees 9/08/2015 95 degrees 9/28/2011 88 degrees Data sourced from National Centers for Environmental Information

The remaining months reporting the city’s highest recent temperatures were in June 2019, October 2014, May 2013, October 2012 and August 2010.

The NWS Bay Area said the city’s all-time warmers minimum temperature is 75 degrees, first recorded on Sept. 8, 1904 and then again on Sept. 2, 2017.

Latest Stories: