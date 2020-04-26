San Francisco sheriff’s deputies hand out more than 750 face masks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputies handed out face masks Saturday afternoon.

Deputies and recruits were seen handing out more than 750 masks at Crocker Amazon, Lake Merced, Ocean Beach, Alamo Square Park and Dolores Park.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the public is required to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus beginning April 17.

.@SheriffSF Capt Tilton, deputies and recruits handed out more than 750 facemasks today at Crocker Amazon, Lake Merced, Ocean Beach, Alamo Square Park and Dolores Park. #SFSO #ProtectYourself #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/b8xb3aORaF — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) April 26, 2020

Face coverings are required at essential businesses, in public facilities, on transit and while performing essential work in San Francisco.

Enforcement of San Francisco’s face covering ordinance began Wednesday, April 22.

The ordinance makes face coverings a requirement for those living in or visiting the city.

Latest News Headlines: