SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting in San Francisco that took place Tuesday night is being investigated as a homicide, the San Francisco Police Department said. Officers with the SFPD Bayview Station responded shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting to Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD.