San Francisco shooting leaves 2 women with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left two women seriously injured Friday night, according to authorities.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the area near Bertha Lane. On the way to the location, officers were advised that two women were shot and privately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting affected Muni services Friday afternoon.

Police remain on scene interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.