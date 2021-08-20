San Francisco shooting suspect arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – 28-year-old Samuel Alfaro is in police custody for allegedly being involved in a July shooting.

San Francisco police responded to reports of a shooting on the 700 block of Capp Street on July 11. A 33-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound was found.

The victim said an unknown man approached him and verbally confronted him as the victim was trying to park their car. The suspect then shot the victim and fled the scene.

After investigating, police located Alfaro on August 18 on the 1100 block of San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco and took him into custody without incident.

A search warrant was executed on the 2500 black of Anza Street in San Francisco and the 100 block of Chester Street in Daly City. A functional AR-15 ghost gun was found by investigators.

Alfaro was transported to San Francisco County jail and is booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of an assault weapon in California, carrying a concealed firearm and great bodily injury enhancement.