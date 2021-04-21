Winning $1.8M Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Someone in San Francisco just won nearly $2 million.

A lucky shopper purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.8 million in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond neighborhood.

The winning numbers from the ticket sold at Richmond New May Wah Supermarket are:

43-52-49-23-6

The California Lottery said the player has 180 days from the date of the draw (which was Tuesday, April 20) to submit their claim.

Richmond New May Wah Supermarket will receive an estimated $9,031 bonus for selling the winning ticket.