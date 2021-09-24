San Francisco shores up vaccination efforts, prepares for expanded eligibility

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As the Food and Drug Administration authorizes Pfizer booster shots for people aged 65 and older and evaluates expanding eligibility of vaccines for children aged 5-11, San Francisco is preparing to meet increased demand expected this fall.

The city is anticipating a capacity to administer 25,000 vaccine doses per week, across nearly 100 vaccination sites, to collectively meet demand from eligible children, adults seeking first-time vaccination, and third-dose boosters for those who qualify.

A number of high-volume sites across the City, including those at all major health systems, have the capacity to administer 200 to 300 doses per day.

These also include four school-based sites that can expand to as many as 250 vaccines a day to support the school community as needed.

Many of the sites found at doctor’s offices, clinics and pharmacies across the city are within a 10 to 15 minute walk for residents.

Priority will be to ensure first and second doses for all members of our community, including children ages 5-11 when they become eligible.

San Francisco boasts a 81% fully vaccinated rate among eligible residents, one of the highest in the world.