San Francisco shores up vaccination efforts, prepares for expanded eligibility

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As the Food and Drug Administration authorizes Pfizer booster shots for people aged 65 and older and evaluates expanding eligibility of vaccines for children aged 5-11, San Francisco is preparing to meet increased demand expected this fall.
The city is anticipating a capacity to administer 25,000 vaccine doses per week, across nearly 100 vaccination sites, to collectively meet demand from eligible children, adults seeking first-time vaccination, and third-dose boosters for those who qualify.
A number of high-volume sites across the City, including those at all major health systems, have the capacity to administer 200 to 300 doses per day.
These also include four school-based sites that can expand to as many as 250 vaccines a day to support the school community as needed.
Many of the sites found at doctor’s offices, clinics and pharmacies across the city are within a 10 to 15 minute walk for residents.
Priority will be to ensure first and second doses for all members of our community, including children ages 5-11 when they become eligible.
San Francisco boasts a 81% fully vaccinated rate among eligible residents, one of the highest in the world.