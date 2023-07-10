SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston announced a deal Monday for the city to acquire 600 McAllister Street to create up to 196 units of affordable housing.

“I’m thrilled that we are creating affordable homes for hundreds of working San Franciscans and their families at 600 McAllister Street,” Preston said. “I am proud to push the envelope to create as much affordable housing as possible.”

The affordable housing development will be built on the western edge of San Francisco’s Civic Center. Preston’s legislation proposes to increase the height and density at 98 Franklin Street, while allowing a land dedication to purchase 600 McAllister Street.

Preston said, “In this down market, with many private developments stalled or abandoned, the city should aggressively pursue site acquisitions for affordable housing. Bold pursuit of these opportunities is the only way we will meet our affordable housing goals.”



