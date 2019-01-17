San Francisco SPCA hosts jungle-themed pop-up on Embarcadero
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- The San Francisco SPCA launched its third annual pop-up at the Embarcadero Center today -- this year's theme 'Welcome to the Jungle.'
KRON4 went to the event early this morning before most of the dogs had even arrived.
The SPCA is inviting visitors to cuddle with adoptable puppies. It's $10 for 10 minutes or visitors can purchase a month-long cuddle pass for $100.
The pop-up is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Special events are planned through Feb. 14.
For more information, click here.
