Bay Area

San Francisco SPCA hosts jungle-themed pop-up on Embarcadero

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 03:31 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 03:31 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- The San Francisco SPCA launched its third annual pop-up at the Embarcadero Center today -- this year's theme 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

KRON4 went to the event early this morning before most of the dogs had even arrived. 

The SPCA is inviting visitors to cuddle with adoptable puppies. It's $10 for 10 minutes or visitors can purchase a month-long cuddle pass for $100. 

The pop-up is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Special events are planned through Feb. 14. 

For more information, click here

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss