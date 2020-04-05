San Francisco SPCA looking for families to foster pets during crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco SPCA is looking for help with its animals.

The shelter is essentially closed during the health crisis, and there are no pets physically at the shelter to be adopted.

Instead — dozens of dogs and cats are staying with foster families.

“This is a huge win for the animals,” Dr. Jennifer Scarlet said. “To be able to be in a home and get love, and see the world and socialize during this crisis, it’s so good for them. And for people who are interested in adoption, this is a chance for them to try it out quite frankly. And for some people who can’t adopt, this is a time for them to give back and give back to the community.”

Isabel and Frances Hochschild are fostering “Itsy”.

“The foster team is amazing,” Frances said. “They trained us before on kittens and now on puppies. When they’re ready for her to go back, we’ll bring her back.”

Itsy has made quarantine a little less lonely for Isabel, who has become her new classmate.

“It’s definitely been a big help. Itsy goes to class with me sometimes on Zoom,” Isabel said. “It’s kind of a nice perk of quarantine because I definitely couldn’t bring my dog to regular school. Everything’s better with a puppy.”

The shelter is reminding pet owners to have written instructions available for the care of your pets, including their medications, if for some reason you have to go to the hospital and leave your animal behind.

For more information, visit the San Francisco SPCA website.