San Francisco stabbing suspect arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are reporting that they have arrested a suspect that stabbed someone after the victim confronted them for assaulting an elderly person.

Police say the incident took place on October 27 at 12:16 p.m. when an adult male pushed a 66-year-old woman to the ground on the 100 block of Mission Street.

A 31-year-old woman saw the attack and followed the suspect, believing the elderly woman had been robbed.

When confronted by the woman, the suspect stabbed her multiple times times and kicked her before running away near Mission Street and Steuart Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After getting a description of the suspect, police located 27-year-old Javon Knighten in the vicinity and attempted to arrest him.

Knighten struggled with authorities, causing injury to himself and to another officer.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Knighten was booked at San Francisco County Jail for the felony charges of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted homicide, resisting arrest, and the outstanding warrant for attacks on two adults that occurred in the same area in February 2021.