San Francisco State closes through Saturday due to air quality

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - San Francisco State University is canceling classes due to the unhealthy air that has been caused by the smoke from the Camp Fire.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, the campus will be closed.

This includes the main campus, downtown campus, and Estuary and Ocean Science Center at the Romberg Tiburon campus.

Residential life, dining services, and essential personnel are an exception.

The school says the residential life will have staff on call 24-hours and indoor activities will be planned for students on campus.

San Francisco State President Les Wong released a statement:

“As the devastating fires continue to affect communities throughout California, we are keeping them in our thoughts, and we stand ready to support and assist in any way that we can."

