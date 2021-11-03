San Francisco State to hold in-person graduation ceremony at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco State University announced Wednesday it will hold an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022 at the Chase Center.

The commencement will honor both the classes of 2020 and 2021 who both had their spring ceremonies virtually.

“We’re looking forward to finally welcoming our 2020 and 2021 graduates and their loved ones for this in-person celebration of their accomplishments and resilience,” SF State President Lynn Mahoney said in a statement. “These SF State alumni overcame unimaginable disruptions on their paths to graduation, and we are grateful for this opportunity to come back together and watch them cross the stage.”

The university is giving two options for graduates and their guests to attend.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — doors open at 9 a.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — doors open at 3 p.m.

Per Chase Center rules, all guests and graduates must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend the ceremonies.

Guests who are ages 2 to 11 must show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

SF State will be the Chase Center’s first commencement ceremony since opening in 2019.

The Golden State Warriors posted a video message for the SF State graduates.

SF State students and soon-to-be-graduates are encouraged to fill out this survey, which includes a suggestion box for who they would like to be commencement speaker.

Eligible graduates are those who graduated in Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 (if you applied before May 21, 2021).