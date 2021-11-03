San Francisco store owner concerned after brazen theft

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As we head into the holiday shopping season, a San Francisco store owner is concerned about theft.

One of her stores was the victim of a brazen shoplifter over the weekend and the owner is not convinced that the city’s latest tactics to create a more welcoming, Safer San Francisco, will help.

It was a busy afternoon last Saturday at the clothing store Isalis on Fillmore Street when co-owner Christina says a man casually walked in and started taking stacks of clothes off the shelves.

A police report was filed and Christina says they’re waiting for an update from SFPD.

She says the Isalis Union Street location was also hit over the summer by a young woman.

Vas Kiniris is a small business advocate and executive director of the Fillmore Merchants Association.

He says right now security is the number one concern of business owners.

On Tuesday, Mayor London Breed announced a new ambassador’s program to increase a sense of safety in certain neighborhoods across San Francisco but Kiniris says Fillmore Street isn’t on the list and Christina is doubtful it would help.

Christina said they’ve thought about hiring private security for the stores but those costs would quickly add up.

With big-name stores like Target, Walgreens and Safeway now closing early or closing for good across the city, she says it doesn’t give smaller businesses any confidence in the city protecting them.