SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, a San Francisco street has been renamed in solidarity with Ukraine.

This week, Russia Avenue located in the city’s Excelsior District has been changed — it reads (from top to bottom) “No War, Ukraine.”

The name change comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its thirteenth day with more than 2 million refugees fleeing into neighboring countries since the invasion began on Feb. 24.