SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco prosecutors filed charges against two people who were nabbed for allegedly selling stolen goods in the Mission District.

Veronica Lumbreras-Villanueva, 40, of Daly City, and Deysi Ramirez, 59, of San Francisco, are accused of “fencing” or selling merchandise that had been previously stolen from numerous Bay Area retail stores, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The San Francisco Police Department said it officers identified two illegal street vending booths that had suspected stolen merchandise displayed for sale. Branded merchandise at the booths were displayed with retail store tags, security tags, and other identifiable antitheft devices still attached.

Police officers said they recovered $16,066 worth of stolen retail merchandise from the duo.

Fencing operations fuel organized retail theft rings seeking to profit from crime.

“Fencing stolen goods incentivizes organized retail theft, commercial burglaries and other

dangerous criminal conduct that is deeply impacting our residents and businesses,” said District

Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office will work with our law enforcement partners to

dismantle these networks and seek to hold those who profit from crime accountable. This

conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Villanueva and Ramirez pleaded not guilty on Thursday to one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of conspiracy.

If convicted, Lumbreras-Villanueva and Ramirez will each face more than three years in

state prison.