SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco leaders facilitated a ban on street vending, which went into effect in late November. Street vending has been prominent, especially in the Mission District, for years.

A little over a month after the ban went into effect, street vending has made its return to San Francisco. Video taken this week on New Year’s Eve (above) shows merchandise being sold in the area of 24th Street and Mission.

After the street vending ban went into effect in November, it was met with strong opposition from the vendors who rely on selling items in the neighborhood for a living. A group of vendors held a rally on Dec. 8, calling for city leaders to allow them to legally sell merchandise in the Mission District.

Vendor Luis Ledesma told KRON4 he was forced to spend the holidays at a shelter with his wife and child once the ban went into effect. Ledesma says he has lost a significant amount of his income without the ability to sell merchandise.

San Francisco leaders who are in favor of the ban cite situations in which the items being sold were stolen. In September, Mayor London Breed reported the confiscation of nearly 300 items being sold illegally in the Mission District.

Breed, the San Francisco Police Department, District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen and the San Francisco Department of Public Works have contributed to the cleanup of such fencing operations.

“After evaluating neighborhood health and safety records, city leaders found vending on Mission Street and around BART stations are creating measurable hazards in the neighborhood,” Ronen said in November.

KRON4 reached out to Ronen for comment about the return of street vending on Sunday in the Mission District. We have not heard back.

