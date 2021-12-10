San Francisco students protest sexual assaults and harassments

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of San Francisco students walked out over the district’s response to sexual harassment and assault on Friday.

The large group of students that staged the protest was from several of the city’s high schools.

The vocal group wants the San Francisco Unified School District to know that students’ complaints have fallen on deaf ears and they’ve had enough.

At the event, some of the students shared their experiences of sexual assault and how the lack of accountability from school leaders is making them feel unsafe.

The high school students took over City Hall demanding accountability.

They’re calling on the San Francisco Unified School District to do a better job responding to allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Male, female, and members of the LGBTQ student community were all there to support one another.

They marched to the school board offices while holding signs and chanting, hoping their voices are now being heard.

Some of the city’s supervisors applauded the students for taking a stand.

The SFUSD on Thursday sent a letter to middle and high school students saying they were proud of the students for standing up.

Superintendent Vincent Matthews wrote in part: “Sexual harassment has no place in our schools. SFUSD is committed to taking all appropriate steps to make sure we educate, prevent, and address any incidents of sexual harassment that occur in our schools.”

Students are looking for more than what they see as empty words.

The students have threatened that if changes do not happen, the district can expect to see more protests and walkouts.