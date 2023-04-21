SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday is Earth Day and Friday morning in San Francisco, students rallied to demand that the State of California do more to confront climate change. Hundreds of students gathered in front of City Hall and in Civic Center Plaza to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to move the state away from fossil fuels.

The rally, organized by Youth vs. Apocalypse, is asking Gov. Newsom to do what he can to move California away from fossil fuels. Their demands include:

Limiting new gas and oil extraction permits across the state

Divesting state pension funds from fossil fuels

Holding PG&E accountable for past mistakes.

They are also calling on the Biden Administration to change its immigration policy, which they say has a direct connection to climate change.

Following the rally at City Hall, the group marched to the nearby state building.