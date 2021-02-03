San Francisco suing its own school district

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is filing a lawsuit against its own school district.

City attorney Dennis Herrera and Mayor London Breed will be speaking on Wednesday morning to address the litigation against San Francisco Unified School District.

California has allowed San Francisco, plus three other Bay Area counties, to resume in-person learning plans.

However, SFUSD’s return to in-person learning plan requires some conditions to be met before they reopen school buildings.

The Department of Public Health is conducting site inspections to finalize approval for our first schools to reopen once all of the conditions on our dashboard have been met. https://t.co/wdtskveGUd — SF public schools (@SFUnified) February 3, 2021

As of Wednesday, just two of the school district’s nine requirements are completed. Two requirements are “almost done.”

Once SFUSD determines schools are ready, they will allow small groups to come back, made up of the youngest students in early elementary grades, and students with disabilities in moderate/severe special day classes.

Last week, Breed had criticized the school district on its priorities.

The school board had voted in favor of replacing the names of some schools by the end of 2021.

“What I cannot understand is why the school board is advancing a plan to have all these schools renamed by April when there isn’t a plan to have our kids back in the classroom by then,” said Breed of the resolution. “Our students are suffering, and we should be talking about getting them in classrooms, getting them mental health support, and getting them the resources they need in this challenging time.”

The San Francisco Board of Education had recommended changing the names of 46 campuses.