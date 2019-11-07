SF supervisor leads profanity-laced chant against police association at election party

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is growing outrage after a controversial, anti- police chant broke out Tuesday night at San Francisco District Attorney candidate Chesa Boudin’s election party.

In fact, there is a video which shows city supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer starting a profanity-laced chant against the police officer’s association.

KRON4’s JR Stone was covering the election party and heard some of those chants and the profanity within them.

The video has been talked about nationally due to the fact that a San Francisco supervisor started one of the chants.

Tony Montoya, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, fired on all cylinders Wednesday night in reference to a video taken at the election night party.

“It’s very disturbing,” Montoya said. “Elected officials should remain above the freight. They should be mindful of what they say. When they do speak, people look at them as being a representative of the entire city and county of San Francisco.”

On stage and in attendance with that supervisor were two other current supervisors Matt Haney and Hillary Ronen and former supervisors David Campos and Jane Kim.

While Haney, Ronen, and Fewer didn’t respond to our requests to talk, Boudin didn’t shy away, saying there is an obvious divide between police and the community.

“I wasn’t in the room when those chants occurred,” Boudin said. “I wasn’t part of those chants, I heard about it afterwards. I don’t support using that kind of language and I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves on day 1 and beginning to rebuild that trust we desperately need to have our community trust law enforcement.”

Boudin went on to day he believes there’s a long way to go with the divide, but that he wants to work to rebuild the community’s trust.

Fewer did write a letter apologizing for the language she used but said that her comments were directed toward the leadership of the police association, not the more than 2,000 officers in San Francisco.

Montoya says he doesn’t buy that.

“First of all, I don’t accept her non-apology — because that’s what it was. She’s just trying to backpedal from what she said,” Montoya said. “We all know her words have meaning.”

In a letter to the supervisor, Montoya called the chant an “unhinged attack” on police officers in San Francisco.

