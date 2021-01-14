San Francisco supervisor pressures mayor on mass COVID vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Plans for a mass vaccination site in San Francisco have yet to be concrete.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney says he’s frustrated the city is moving slower than other counties. San Mateo County, for example, opened a drive-thru vaccination site.

Haney says Mayor London Breed and other city leaders are shirking responsibility by putting the vaccine distribution on the private providers. He wants to see the city and county take charge by creating a website so people can sign up for vaccine shots.

The district 6 supervisor says the city did well with setting up testing sites and he wants the same done with the vaccines.

He suggests not only using Oracle Park, but also Kezar Stadium and Chase Center.

Breed on Wednesday said getting people their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is her most important priority. But she said they need more of the vaccine to start a widespread rollout.

“We’ve only received a very limited number of doses, which are being administered. But we’re ready for more when we get them,” Breed tweeted.

Private providers and pharmacies are currently working with San Francisco on distribution. This week, the city opened vaccine eligibility to people ages 65 and older through the SF Health Network.

Previously, it was just frontline health care workers who were receiving the vaccine.

Since mid-December 2020, just 2.3% of California’s population has been vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the vaccine to be effective, each recipient must get two doses, about 3-4 weeks apart.