San Francisco supervisors approve ordinance to ban ghost guns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco supervisors have approved an ordinance to ban ghost guns, a legislative aide from Supervisor Catherine Stefani’s office confirmed.

She was the first to introduce the legislation on May 11th, 2021.

The other supervisors who have joined her are Rafael Mandelman, Gordon Mar, Matt Haney, Ahsha Safai, and Myrna Melgar.

Anyone in San Francisco caught buying or selling ghost gun kits without a serial number will now be charged with a misdemeanor.

“This ordinance is the first of its kind in the State of California banning the sale and distribution of un-serialized ghost gun kits,” Stefani said at today’s board meeting.

“Guns that are illegal to possess should also be illegal to sell. This ordinance gives our city the power to hold major manufacturers and distributors accountable for their role in proliferating violence in our community.”