San Francisco supervisor’s car broken into in front of City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A city leader in San Francisco was the victim of an auto burglary earlier this week.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai says his car was broken into right in front of City Hall on Tuesday.

Safai’s right rear window was completely shattered, according to a photo he posted on Twitter. It’s unclear what was stolen.

My car was broken into right in front of City Hall on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/a1aJKJhFo0 — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) March 11, 2021

Safai, who serves as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors representing District 11, said theft and burglary in San Francisco has been “emboldened and rampant”, adding that “no one is immune” to the issue.

The supervisor says this all occurred right outside of City Hall on Tuesday, while Safai was, ironically, calling for a hearing to review the increase of shoplifting and theft in the city’s small businesses and anchor stores like Walgreens, Safeway and CVS.

“We cannot just turn a blind eye,” Safai wrote on Twitter.