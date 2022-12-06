SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – District 4 (Outer Sunset-Parkside) Supervisor Gordon Mar said he regrets voting in favor of the killer robots last week and plans to vote against it today.

Last week supervisors voted eight-to-three to give the San Francisco Police Department the right to use remote-controlled armed robots in extreme situations.

This has caused a lot of controversy, even gaining national attention. Today, supervisors will make the final vote.

Yesterday dozens stood in front of City Hall to protest the armed robots.

Police said these robots would only be deployed in emergency situations when they would be dangerous to send in officers.

Critics say that is wreckless and a slippery slope.

District 5 (Tenderloin-Western Addition-Haight) Supervisor Dean Preston continues to be against the plan. Preston hinted that if supervisors move forward with armed robots he would be willing to support a ballot measure to put this issue before voters.

While it passed last week, in this final vote that could change if other supervisors change their minds, too.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m.