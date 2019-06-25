San Francisco supervisors to vote Tuesday on Embarcadero homeless center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City supervisors are set to vote tomorrow on a navigation center for homeless people along San Francisco’s Embarcadero.

The proposed plan has been a topic of controversy since the Port of Commission approved the project in April.

Groups both for and against the plan have been vocal, but now one side is threatening legal action if the vote does not go in their favor.

People who live near the site of the proposed navigation center say their worries are being ignored by the city. The appeal is not just about the concerns of residents.

They say the city is also ignoring necessary approvals to put the center on this site.

The proposed 200-bed navigation center along San Francisco’s Embarcadero will be up to supervisor’s on Tuesday.

A group of residents is appealing the homeless shelter and threatening a lawsuit if the vote does not go in their favor.

“Our concern is this navigation center will draw in open drug use, increase in crime and encampments in the area,” said Wallace Lee, who lives a few streets away from the proposed site.

Lee is part of a non-profit called Safe Embarcadero For All. Lee says there are not many homeless people in the South Beach or Rincon Hill area and this shelter will only attract more.

“Crime, encampments, open drug use,” he said. “Those are things [that] are not really big problems in this area and we don’t want to add them to the neighborhood.”

Lee says the city is not only ignoring their concerns but rushing through the process by ignoring the public trust. “I think we’re prepared to take this as far as we need to including into court and we expect to win,” Lee said.

Peter Prows is the attorney representing Lee and Safe Embarcadero For All in their appeal.

He says the city has failed to get the necessary approvals from the state lands commission and the city has also ignored the port’s design guidelines for the waterfront.

The appeal also contends the city did not go through a proper environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act.

“The law is pretty clear. The city is blowing it off and if the board wants to stick its neck out for the mayor’s project here and lose in court that’s the board’s decision,” Prows said.

