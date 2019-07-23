San Francisco supervisors want to ban natural gas from new buildings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two of San Francisco’s supervisors want to ban natural gas from all new municipal construction and major renovations.

The supervisors plan to introduce the legislation in September in hopes to get it signed by the new year.

Supervisors say the proposal would reduce emissions in new city buildings to zero and demonstrate the city’s commitment to leading the transition to an all-electric future.

Berkeley recently became the first city in California to ban natural gas in new buildings.