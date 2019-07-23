Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

San Francisco supervisors want to ban natural gas from new buildings

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two of San Francisco’s supervisors want to ban natural gas from all new municipal construction and major renovations.

The supervisors plan to introduce the legislation in September in hopes to get it signed by the new year.

Supervisors say the proposal would reduce emissions in new city buildings to zero and demonstrate the city’s commitment to leading the transition to an all-electric future.

Berkeley recently became the first city in California to ban natural gas in new buildings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News