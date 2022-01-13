San Francisco Symphony cancels performance due to positive COVID cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Symphony had to cancel its performance on Thursday afternoon after positive COVID cases were reported within the orchestra.

The symphony was set to perform at 2 p.m. in the Davies Symphony Hall.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the symphony said:

“Despite robust safety measures in place, positive COVID-19 tests were reported within the Orchestra during routine testing earlier this afternoon. Out of an abundance of caution and in order to prioritize the health and safety of audiences, performers, and staff, today’s performance will not take place.”

The schedule for the rest of the week has not yet been announced.

Audience members who had tickets for Thursday’s show will be contacted to discuss their options.